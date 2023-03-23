Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 20,598 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

