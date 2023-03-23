Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.40

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 3152621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,105 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

