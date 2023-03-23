Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,100.45

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,100.45 ($13.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,168.35 ($14.35). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,161.50 ($14.26), with a volume of 1,633,179 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.75) to GBX 1,410 ($17.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.26).

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,552.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,100.91.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

About Smith & Nephew

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

