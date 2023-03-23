SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $57.61. Approximately 23,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 7,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

SLM Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.30.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6091 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

