SingularityNET Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $580.78 million and approximately $320.83 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00199808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,387.85 or 0.99919189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002382 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47342321 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $161,909,582.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.