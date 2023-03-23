Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.63. 753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.