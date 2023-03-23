Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.29 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $89.33 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00030566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00199991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,364.02 or 1.00016427 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00390118 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,372,435.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.