Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,565. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

