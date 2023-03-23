Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.59. Salzgitter shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.87) to €32.90 ($35.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.00) to €21.20 ($22.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

