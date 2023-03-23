Safe 24 Hour Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $235.79 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.32 or 0.00041416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00156318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00042058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.67599445 USD and is down -10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

