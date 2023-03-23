Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 4.1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 2,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUPRF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

