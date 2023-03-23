Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT) Director Purchases $499,999.50 in Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) Director Hernandez Andres Chico purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,183 shares in the company, valued at $613,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,407,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,694,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.