Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price to GBX 125

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Quilter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

