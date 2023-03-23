Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

ZM traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 3,845,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,308. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,727.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,727.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,382. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

