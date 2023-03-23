Ronald Liam Mooney Sells 1,200 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00.

Shares of CCO opened at C$33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.31. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$26.15 and a 52-week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 146.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

