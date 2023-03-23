Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Major Shareholder Sells $96,000,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

