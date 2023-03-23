Robert W. Baird Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.22.

V.F. Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. V.F. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

