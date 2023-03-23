Rob Laidlaw Sells 5,300 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$35,258.78.

Shares of FORA opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

