RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

