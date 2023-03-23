Reviewing CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and CNA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 CNA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than CNA Financial.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A CNA Financial 7.53% 11.25% 1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and CNA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.16 N/A N/A N/A CNA Financial $11.88 billion 0.84 $894.00 million $3.28 11.23

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.