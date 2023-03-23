Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

QSR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares in the company, valued at $24,540,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

