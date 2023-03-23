Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.43 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $100.43 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00201572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,261.12 or 0.99944420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0967357 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,739,567.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

