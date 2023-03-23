Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Brian Donato Sells 10,440 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33.

Shares of RENT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 579,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

