Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Brian Donato Sells 10,440 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 579,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

RENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

