Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Brian Donato Sells 10,440 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33.
Rent the Runway Stock Performance
Shares of RENT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 579,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.