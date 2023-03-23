Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 31,445 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Jennifer Hyman sold 23,303 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $59,655.68.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $165.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

