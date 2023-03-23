Ren Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $105.87 million and $39.00 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Ren Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

