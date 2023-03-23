Relay Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Relay Token has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $6,699.50 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

