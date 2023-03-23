Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,911,992 shares changing hands.

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

