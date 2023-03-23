Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qualtrics International (XM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM):

3/17/2023 – Qualtrics International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $18.20 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $11.00 to $18.00.

3/13/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.15 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

3/8/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/8/2023 – Qualtrics International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $18.15 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.15. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/6/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.15 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

2/6/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/27/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 6,658,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,325. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Qualtrics International Inc alerts:

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.