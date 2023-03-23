Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $115.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.