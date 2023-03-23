Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.35 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Raydium has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $45.81 million and $3.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,404,074 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

