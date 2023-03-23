RAMP Price Reaches $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $4,614.81 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

