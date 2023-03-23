Radicle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00006971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $96.28 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

