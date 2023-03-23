Radicle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00006971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $96.28 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00362277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.91 or 0.26331582 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010284 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
