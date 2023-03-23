Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Financial Comparison

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Purplebricks Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $987.15 million 12.42 $728.83 million $0.45 13.62 Purplebricks Group $95.12 million 0.00 -$57.06 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purplebricks Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Purplebricks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 77.57% 60.91% 37.55% Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BB Seguridade Participações and Purplebricks Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 2 0 2.67 Purplebricks Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

BB Seguridade Participações presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.02%.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Purplebricks Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services. The company offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

