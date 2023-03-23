ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.85

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 979314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

ProPetro Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $784.71 million, a PE ratio of 711.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 114.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ProPetro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

