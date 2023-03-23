Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.77.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after buying an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

