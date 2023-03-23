Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
