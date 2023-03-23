Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.96

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.96 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 71.62 ($0.88). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 71.90 ($0.88), with a volume of 771,193 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.78. The firm has a market cap of £389.90 million, a P/E ratio of 482.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

