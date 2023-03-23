PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $176.51 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

