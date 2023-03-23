PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.42. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 30,048 shares.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCM Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. UBS Group AG grew its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

