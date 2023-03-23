PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.42. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 30,048 shares.
PCM Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
