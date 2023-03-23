PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCMGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.42. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 30,048 shares.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. UBS Group AG grew its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

