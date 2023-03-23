Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.