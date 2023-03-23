Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

