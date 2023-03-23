PARTS iD (ID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

PARTS iD Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ID traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 37,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,486. PARTS iD has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

PARTS iD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.