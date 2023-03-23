Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Buys 30,000 Shares

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 7,403,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,553. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $878.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.