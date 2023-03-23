Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Buys 30,000 Shares

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,100.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Paramount Group Stock Performance
PGRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 7,403,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,553. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $878.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
