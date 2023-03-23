Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Up 2.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.26 and last traded at C$23.98. 757,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 762,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -24.22%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

