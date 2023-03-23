PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 19.7% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

