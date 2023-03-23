Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,352 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 280.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,592. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

