Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $116.47. 268,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,910. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.