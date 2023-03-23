Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Otonomy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,930. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
