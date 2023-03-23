Otonomy (OTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,930. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

