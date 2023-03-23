Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.22. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 34,020 shares traded.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.16 million during the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

