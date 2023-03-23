OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

